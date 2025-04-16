Avant Homes agrees £6m ongo deal to deliver 34 new homes at Moorwell Meadows in Yaddlethorpe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Avant Homes is constructing 34 new homes for Ongo at its Moorwell Meadows development in Yaddlethorpe after agreeing a £6.2m deal with the social housing provider.

The partnership demonstrates Avant Homes’ continued delivery of its multi-tenure strategy and is the second deal the housebuilder has secured with Ongo.

Avant Homes’ multi-tenure strategy seeks to maximise housing supply though the provision of quality new homes for private sale, the private rental sector (PRS) and additional affordable housing.

Construction of the new homes for Ongo at Moorwell Meadows began in March with the first homes to be handed over to the social housing provider in June next year. The mix of properties being delivered comprises two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Commenting on the partnership deal, Avant Homes Group head of affordable housing delivery, Phil Lacey, said: “Our strong relationship with Ongo is indicative of our commitment to providing much needed quality, energy-efficient homes, offering affordability to ensure more people have access to the housing they need.

“We now look forward to working with Ongo as we create a thriving new community within Yaddlethorpe.”

At present, Avant Homes has secured a near term pipeline of more than 500 affordable homes to be delivered across 17 developments. This is in addition to 600 Section 106 affordable homes which are currently under construction.

The housebuilder’s new homes typically have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B or above, which is considered excellent for energy efficiency.

Moorwell Meadows is being delivered by Avant Homes North Yorkshire which is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the north of England, the Midlands and Scotland.

Georgie McGuire, development project manager at Ongo, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Avant Homes to deliver these much needed new affordable homes in Yaddlethorpe; the range of house types and mixed tenures will create a diverse, truly vibrant community in a wonderful location.”

Headquartered in Barlborough, near Chesterfield, Avant Homes’ ambition is to develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond.

The housebuilder is committed to securing sustainable growth through private for sale, PRS and additional affordable housing. This better serves customers and communities, particularly where the cost of living has increased and affordability is stretched.

The business has invested in the internal expertise to develop and deliver strategic relationships with PRS investors as well as affordable housing providers.

Avant Homes Group is also committed to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities in line with its vision to construct and sell “quality homes, for everyone”.

The housebuilder’s ESG strategy recognises its obligations to all stakeholders to deliver a sustainable future. Avant Homes’ house types are significantly more energy efficient compared to existing housing stock and appeal to a wide range of customers with different affordability requirements.

For the year ended 30 June 2024, the Avant Homes Group delivered 1,715 completions.

For further information visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.