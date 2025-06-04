Beal announces launch date and guide prices for £105m Lincolnshire development

Housebuilder Beal Homes has announced the launch date and guide prices, from just £150,000, for a major Lincolnshire development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilder Beal Homes has announced the launch date and guide prices, from just £150,000, for a major Lincolnshire development.

The East Yorkshire-based housebuilder is launching its highly-anticipated Highfields development, which will bring more than 500 high-quality new homes to Immingham, North East Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beal is investing £105m to bring 525 new two, three and four-bedroom homes, including several new house types, to a site off Stallingborough Road, just a short walk from Immingham town centre.

Beal Homes has announced the launch of its much-anticipated Highfields development in Immingham, on the south bank of the Humber, with guide prices from £150,000. New house types to be included at Highfields include the Harome, a four-bedroom detached home featuring two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining/family area and separate lounge.

The development complements increased investment in northern Lincolnshire from major employers such as Ørsted, Phillips 66, Equinor, Centrica, Associated British Ports and Wren Kitchens.

Beal is launching Highfields with an event on Saturday, June 28, at the housebuilder’s Head Office and Design Lounge at Bridgehead business park in Hessle, East Yorkshire, just a stone’s throw from the Humber Bridge.

The event will see the release of the first plots, and prices, giving house hunters an early opportunity to reserve a luxury new home at Highfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will enable prospective buyers to tour the development and view specific homes using state-of-the-art immersive technology, as well as appreciate the vast range of customisation options available from Beal’s industry-leading Design Lounge.

Ahead of the launch, the family-owned housebuilder has also announced initial guide prices for the development. Two-bedroom mid-townhouse homes will start from £150,000, with three-bedroom semi-detached homes from £200,000, three-bedroom detached homes from £245,000 and four-bedroom detached homes from £270,000.

Beal Sales and Marketing Director Ross Clarkson said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of Highfields and to provide initial guide prices for the first homes to be released.

“The significant investment being made and new jobs created means there is growing demand for high-quality homes in and around Immingham, from both local residents and people relocating to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Highfields will meet that demand and create an aspirational new community in this up-and-coming town.”

Doors will open at 10am on June 28 for the launch event, with no booking necessary, and plot reservations will be taken on a first come, first served basis.