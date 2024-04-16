Bellway awarded five-star status for putting customers first

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway, whose East Midlands division builds at developments in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire has achieved the accolade because more than 90 per cent of its customers have said they would recommend the company to a friend.

John Enright, Group Customer Care Director at Bellway, said: “Customers are at the heart of every decision we make and everything we do at Bellway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From the designing and building of high-quality new homes, to the information and support we provide for buyers, we always measure ourselves by customer satisfaction.

Bellway buyer Gary Allan is happy his home at Hugglescote Grange

“We have introduced several initiatives for customers with a view to helping customers understand the process of building their home, and what Bellway is doing to reduce its carbon footprint in delivering sustainable homes. These include pre-plaster visits and Meet the Builder experiences, giving customers the confidence in the team building their homes.

“In addition, we have rolled out ‘House to Home’ plots across the country. These concept homes showcase different build stages to buyers, helping them to better understand their new home and see firsthand the quality of a Bellway home.

“Overall, our Better with Bellway strategy prioritises customers and communities – as well as the quality of our homes, the safety of our building sites and our commitments to carbon reduction, sustainability, and biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers, such as Gary Allan, who recently purchased at Bellway’s Hugglescote Grange development in Leicestershire, agree: “I bought my previous house from Bellway in 2012 and they were brilliant. So, when we decided to look for a house, we knew they were our best option.

Bellway buyer Jodie Smith is happy with her home at Willow Rise

I walked into the sales office and thought that the sales advisor looked familiar – and he was. It was Peter Rodway, who sold me my Bellway home more than 10 years ago. It was great to have a catch-up with him and it felt like a sign that we were in the right place.”

Jodie Smith who recently purchased at Bellway’s Willow Rise development in Nottinghamshire said: “All the way through we were talking with Sales Advisors in the sales office who were always positive and kept communication going.”

The HBF award is based on results from customer satisfaction surveys carried out independently by warranty providers. For a homebuilder to attain five-star status at least nine out of 10 customers must answer yes to the question ‘would you recommend your builder to a friend?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Bellway’s long-term commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, visit https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk.