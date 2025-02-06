Bellway gives buyers sneak peek of what to expect at new Brigg development

National homebuilder, Bellway has given buyers in Brigg an exclusive sneak peek of what its new Buttercross Meadows development will look like by releasing a series of images of homes that will be built there, as well a street scene of the site, ahead of its Valentine’s Weekend sales launch.

Being constructed off Wrawby Road on the outskirts of Brigg, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes, which Bellway says will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life – from first-time buyers, growing families, downsizers or investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area.

All of the homes on Buttercross Meadows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.

Melanie Smith, Bellway’s sales director, said; “It’s always exciting getting ready to launch a new development, and the anticipation here in Brigg is enormous. Buttercross Meadows really does have all the ingredients to be a huge success – a great choice of homes, great location and pricing that will suit a range of budgets. And from the levels of interest already, we’re confident the development will sell quickly.

Sneak peek – the Farrier at Bellway's Buttercross Meadiws new development in Brigg.

To mark the launch of Buttercross Meadows on Valentine’s Weekend, Bellway has teamed up with The Exchange in Brigg to offer one lucky couple a truly romantic outing. The winners of its launch competition will receive a meal for two worth £150 at Lascito and a night’s stay in the Coach House boutique hotel. All people need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to visit the sales office on its opening weekend, register their details and wait to see if they’re drawn out of the Bellway hard hat first on February 24th, 2025.

“It’s not often a new development opens on Valentine’s Weekend so we really wanted to mark the occasion by offering would-be buyers something really romantic,” added Melanie. “And Lascito is the perfect spot for fine food, great wine and romance!”

The homes featured in the sneak peek pictures show the best of what Bellway is proposing in Brigg. They include three-bed Tailor, Baxter and Mason house types, as well as four-bed Cutler’s and Farrier’s; details of which can be found on Bellway’s Artisan website - www.bellway.co.uk/the-artisan-collection.

The development also highlights Bellway’s commitment to bringing its customers low-carbon homes built with the future in mind – with the latest homebuilding technology being adopted to create forward-thinking green communities. At Buttercross Meadows this includes electric vehicle charging, solar PV, smart heating thermostats, energy-efficient homes and a host of other additional cost-saving technologies.

Sneak peek – a street scene of Bellway's Buttercross Meadows development in Brigg

Launch prices range from £229,995 for a three-bed semi-detached Chandler to £369,995 for a four-bed detached Forester.

For further information on Buttercross Meadows, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/buttercross-meadows or call 01652 784875.