Bellway offers homebuyers in Lincolnshire up to £15,000 help to move before Christmas

Bellway is offering incentives worth up to £15,000 on selected homes at six developments across Lincolnshire, including Quarrington Edge at Handley Chase in Sleaford

Homebuyers in Lincolnshire can make their move before the end of the year thanks to a helping hand from Bellway.

The housebuilder has launched its Countdown to Christmas campaign whereby it is offering incentives worth up to £15,000 on selected new homes at six developments across the county.

The campaign is running at Quarrington Edge at Handley Chase in Sleaford, Pinchbeck Fields in Spalding and The Willows in Ancaster, as well as at Bourne Springs in Bourne and Daedalus Park at Handley Chase in Sleaford, which are both being built under Bellway’s Ashberry Homes brand.

The aim is to help people to make their move to an energy-efficient new home before Christmas. The offer will be available on selected plots across the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands until the end of October and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive provided.

Tess Ilogu and her daughters, ChimChim, SomSom, and Zizi, inside their Bellway home at Pinchbeck Fields in Spalding

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We’re approaching the time of year when thoughts turn to Christmas and for many people, this is the ideal time to move into a brand-new home. This means they can celebrate the festive season in fresh surroundings, hosting in a new home, while saving money on their energy bills during the winter months.

“Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers in Lincolnshire to make their move. The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers. For anyone looking to move before the end of the year, purchasing a new home is the most straightforward way to do so. There are no lengthy chains, so you could move in as little as six weeks.”

Bellway’s sales teams will advise customers on which specific plots will be ready to occupy before Christmas. For others, incentives may be offered to people who reserve before Christmas and move in as soon as their new home is ready.

Tess and Franklin Ilogu took advantage of a Bellway incentive when they moved into their new home at Pinchbeck Fields with their three daughters.

Tess said: “The sales staff were wonderful, and we got a deal whereby Bellway paid the stamp duty, as well as money towards upgrades on tiling, flooring and kitchen worktops. The construction team were also exceptional in providing as much detail as possible during the building phase.”

The Countdown to Christmas campaign is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Find out more about the Countdown to Christmas incentives available at Bellway developments here: https://www.bellway.co.uk/christmas-countdown.

Ashberry Homes developments taking part in the campaign can be viewed here:https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/christmas-countdown.