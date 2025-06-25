Bellway opens two developments in Sleaford which will bring £2.7 million of investment in local services

Two new developments that will bring 393 new homes to Sleaford and deliver £2.7 million of investment in local infrastructure have opened to the public.

House-hunters can now visit Quarrington Edge at Handley Chase, where Bellway is building 204 homes, and neighbouring Daedalus Park at Handley Chase where Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, is building 189 properties.

New sales centres and showhomes have opened at both developments to showcase the quality and energy-efficient design of the new homes, which feature solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We are committed to delivering much-needed new housing to Sleaford and these sites are an integral part of a wider project which will help with the expansion of the town.

Holly Barnes, aged nine, has her arm decorated with a colourful design by face painter Sophie Cole

“There will be significant benefits for the local community, with 31 of the homes we are building provided as affordable properties for local people. As part of the planning agreement for the two developments, we will also be investing £2.7 million into a host of new and improved facilities that will bring tangible benefits to residents new and old alike.

“Construction is progressing well at both developments and we anticipate we will be able to hand over the keys to the first residents in December or January next year.”

The first homes released for sale at Quarrington Edge include two, three and four-bedroom houses, while an initial choice of three and four-bedroom propertiesat Daedalus Park have been put onto the market.

Local business, The Village Kitchen Café, was commissioned by Bellway to prepare and serve free hotdogs and burgers to the visitors at the launch event, who were also served complimentary drinks.

Gary and Paula Hollingworth about to tuck into a complimentary burger at the launch of Bellway’s Quarrington Edge and Ashberry Homes’ Daedalus Park developments in Sleaford

Steve said: “It was great to be able to welcome visitors onto both developments for the first time. There has been a high level of interest in the homes we are delivering at the two sites.

“The sales teams at both developments were kept busy explaining possible options to the house-hunters and organising views of the newly opened showhomes. At Quarrington Edge, we unveiled two new showhomes – a four-bedroom Philosopher and three-bedroom Lymner – while at Daedalus Park, we opened the four-bedroom Honeysuckle and Ophelia properties.

“These stylish, contemporary family houses are designed to illustrate perfectly to people what it might look like to live in a new home here. They also allow our customers to inspect for themselves the interior layouts and specification that come as standard with a new-build home from Bellway and Ashberry Homes.”

The two developments are part of the wider Handley Chase neighbourhood. Outline plans for 1,450 homes, a primary school, care home, local centre, public open space, sports pitches and allotments were approved in 2015, with work already underway on other land parcels within the scheme.

Sarah Hutchinson, sales advisor at Ashberry Homes’ Daedalus Park, explains options with customers Daniella Brown and Duane Fleming

For more details about the new homes, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/quarrington-edge-at-handley-chase or https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/daedalus-park-at-handley-chase or call the sales team on 01529 350033 (Quarrington Edge) or 01529 350105 (Daedalus Park).