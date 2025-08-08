Blooming beautiful sunflower open days held at estate

Stourton Woods, near Baumber opened its gates for a week of sunflower celebration for families, photographers, and flower lovers.
Visitors enjoyed scenic walks between the lakes to the sunflower field, or opt for a fun tractor and trailer ride.
They could pick their own sunflowers and use specially designed straw bale photo spots.
Sunday, August 3 saw a Mini Farmers Market in the Roundhouse.
Helen Strawson of Stourton Estates said: “It’s a fantastic way for families to connect with nature, take beautiful photos, and leave with a bunch of cheerful stems to brighten homes.”
Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco
Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson
Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10
Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson
Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy 2 of Harmston
Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy, two, of Harmston. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson
Dom Finn and Sophie Keeble with 14-month-old Charlie Finn
Dom Finn and Sophie Keeble with 14-month-old Charlie Finn at the sunflower event. Photo: David Dawson
