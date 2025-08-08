Adele and Ted Lamming of Horncastle, with Ellie Burn, three, and Jacob Burn, nine. Photos: David Dawsonplaceholder image
Adele and Ted Lamming of Horncastle, with Ellie Burn, three, and Jacob Burn, nine. Photos: David Dawson

Blooming beautiful sunflower open days held at estate

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
Visitors were invited to enjoy a popular sunflower event at an estate near Horncastle last week.

Stourton Woods, near Baumber opened its gates for a week of sunflower celebration for families, photographers, and flower lovers.

Visitors enjoyed scenic walks between the lakes to the sunflower field, or opt for a fun tractor and trailer ride.

They could pick their own sunflowers and use specially designed straw bale photo spots.

Sunday, August 3 saw a Mini Farmers Market in the Roundhouse.

Helen Strawson of Stourton Estates said: “It’s a fantastic way for families to connect with nature, take beautiful photos, and leave with a bunch of cheerful stems to brighten homes.”

Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco. Photo: David Dawson

1. Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco

Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10. Photo: David Dawson

2. Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10

Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy, two, of Harmston. Photo: David Dawson

3. Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy 2 of Harmston

Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy, two, of Harmston. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

Dom Finn and Sophie Keeble with 14-month-old Charlie Finn at the sunflower event.

4. Dom Finn and Sophie Keeble with 14-month-old Charlie Finn

Dom Finn and Sophie Keeble with 14-month-old Charlie Finn at the sunflower event. Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice