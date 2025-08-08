Blooming beautiful sunflower open days held at estate

Stourton Woods, near Baumber opened its gates for a week of sunflower celebration for families, photographers, and flower lovers.

Visitors enjoyed scenic walks between the lakes to the sunflower field, or opt for a fun tractor and trailer ride.

They could pick their own sunflowers and use specially designed straw bale photo spots.

Sunday, August 3 saw a Mini Farmers Market in the Roundhouse.

Helen Strawson of Stourton Estates said: “It’s a fantastic way for families to connect with nature, take beautiful photos, and leave with a bunch of cheerful stems to brighten homes.”

1 . Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco Christopher and Julie Todd of Bardney, with dog, Coco. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10 Richard and Fiona Golding of Tattershall, with Jacob Knowles 10. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

3 . Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy 2 of Harmston Lucy Dawson and Lyra Boddy, two, of Harmston. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson