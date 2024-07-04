Bourne site manager wins prestigious award for quality housebuilding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Senior Site Manager delivering 121 new homes in Bourne has won a NHBC (National House Building Council) Pride in the Job Quality Award for the second time.

Michael Ramsay, Senior Site Manager for Allison Homes’ Partnerships branch, is one of 449 site managers to win a Quality Award from a field of more than 8,000, putting him in the top five percent of UK site managers.

The Pride in the Job Awards are widely considered as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry and have become the benchmark for site managers across the country, celebrating those who deliver new homes to the highest standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year is the 44th Pride in the Job Awards and since July 2023 thousands of site inspections have taken place, for the NHBC to score site managers in six key areas – consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Michael Ramsay, Senior Site Manager

Michael is working as the Senior Site Manager on the Mays Place development on Manning Road, which is being built by Allison Partnerships for Longhurst Group. The development will consist of a total of 121 homes, available via Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.

Michael said: “I’m extremely proud of my whole team that has helped me achieve this accolade, because without them it isn’t possible.”

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Award is for the best of the best and is very hard to win. Michael displays a set of skills that set him apart and he deserves to win this accolade second time running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development on Manning Road is very fast paced and needs a constant focus and passion to always deliver quality. There is indeed a whole ‘orchestra’ behind this Partnership scheme, from the Allison Homes project team to the site team and the suppliers on the ground, all of whom should take some pride in this award. Many congratulations to Michael and the whole of the team involved.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Michael, along with all the other Quality Award winners, will now automatically be entered into the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced in autumn. Winners of those awards will then go on to compete for the national Supreme Awards in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the Pride in the Job Awards, visit https://www.nhbc.co.uk/awards-and-events/pride-in-the-job/2024-awards.