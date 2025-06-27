Brand new Shared Ownership homes now available near Boston

Home seekers around Boston now have a wider scope of choice following a recent release of Shared Ownership homes nearby.

Platform Home Ownership is delivering a wide-range of affordable options at its development in Kirton, just over four miles south of the market town.

The Sycamores comprises a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes available through the government-backed scheme, designed and crafted in partnership with Lincolnshire housebuilder Ashwood Homes.

This release follows on from a successful phase at this development, where a number of buyers secured their dream home with the ideal mix of rural and urban living.

Interior of a Platform home.

Two- and three-bedroom homes are now available to purchase through Shared Ownership, with The Sycamores providing a more accessible route onto the property ladder for first-time buyers, young families, commuters and more.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Donna Gadd, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “We’re pleased to have released these versatile, affordable homes in Kirton, and to be supporting those around the Boston area looking to get onto the property ladder where outright purchase may be out of reach.

“The popularity of the previous phase demonstrated that there is a need and demand for quality affordable housing in the area, and The Sycamores shows that Shared Ownership homes can be made to a contemporary and flexible specification.

“Given the speed with which the previous phase sold, we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, would recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Buyers will benefit from the extensive road and rail networks servicing Kirton and the surrounding areas, allowing them to move around county with ease, and reach various larger settlements in the north, East Anglia, the East Midlands and south east within a short travel time.

Closer by are the towns of Boston, and Spalding, both of which are rich in culture and historical significance, and offer a number of amenities including chain and independent stores, places to eat and employment opportunities.

Kirton itself has a number of local attractions, as well as being serviced by the Kirton Primary School, which achieved an Ofsted rating of Good at its latest inspection, and the Thomas Middlecott Academy for older children at the south of the village.

Prices start from £62,825 for a Shared Ownership home.* For further details on this development, and its final home please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.