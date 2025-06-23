Buyers can get onto the property ladder with just a 25% share at Corby Glen development

A bedroom in a typical David Wilson home at Pastures Place

Aspiring homeowners in Lincolnshire can now take their first step onto the property ladder with as little as a 25% share in a brand-new David Wilson home at its Pastures Place development in Corby Glen.

In partnership with Heylo Housing, David Wilson Homes is offering selected properties through the Home Reach Shared Ownership scheme, making homeownership more accessible for those who may be priced out of the open market.

With the Home Reach scheme, buyers can purchase a share of between 25% and 75% of their chosen property and pay a subsidised rent on the remaining portion, which is owned by Heylo. This flexible model can significantly lower the required deposit and mortgage, helping more people to secure a new home.

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales for Home Reach, said: “Shared ownership can be a fantastic and flexible solution for those who may be unable to buy a home on the open market.

The living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property

“The scheme offers greater security than renting, and often requires a much lower deposit than would be needed on the open market. We know how important it is to help people put down roots and secure a home of their own.

“We are pleased to be offering shared ownership homes at this development, helping people do just that.”

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are proud to be working with Heylo to offer shared ownership opportunities at Pastures Place.

“Being able to buy from as little as a 25% share can make a huge difference to someone’s ability to get onto the property ladder – especially with the cost-of-living challenges people are currently facing.

A typical street scene at DWH's Pastures Place development in Corby Glen

“It also gives buyers the option to increase their share over time, so they can gradually work towards full ownership at a pace that suits them.”

Pastures Place currently has a selection of three bedroom Jacob style homes available through Home Reach, with shares starting from £58,750. Named after the striking Jacob sheep, a breed native to the area, the Jacob home offers modern living in a peaceful village setting.

Buyers purchasing through Home Reach are granted a long lease, offering greater security and the freedom to decorate and personalise their home – benefits not always available when renting. Residents are also able to keep pets and sell their share at any time without being tied to a fixed-term contract.

Set in the heart of the Lincolnshire countryside, Pastures Place offers a mix of rural charm and strong local community, while remaining within easy reach of everyday amenities.

Those interested in Home Reach Shared Ownership can find out the eligibility criteria here.