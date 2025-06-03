Calling all Key Workers: Lovell hosts exclusive event at Tennyson Fields in Louth

Lovell Hosts Exclusive Key Worker Event at Tennyson Fields in Louth This Weekend.

Lovell is proud to support our local heroes by hosting a dedicated Key Worker Event at its popular Tennyson Fields development in Louth on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June.

Calling all key workers – this two-day event is your chance to explore the development, speak with the Lovell team, and find out how you could benefit from the Lovell Key Worker Discount Scheme, designed to make moving home even more accessible for those who go above and beyond for their communities.

The scheme offers eligible key workers a £500 contribution for every £25,000 spent on their new Lovell home, along with flooring throughout, making it easier to step into their new space with confidence.

Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, said:

“Whether you're in the NHS, armed forces, education or emergency services, we’d love to welcome you to Tennyson Fields.

We’re incredibly thankful for everything key workers do, and this event is all about giving something back. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore our homes, speak to our team, and take advantage of an exclusive offer designed just for you.”

Located on the edge of the picturesque market town of Louth, Tennyson Fields offers a carefully considered collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes perfect for first-time buyers, growing families and those looking to settle into a welcoming community. With easy access to schools, local amenities and the Lincolnshire Wolds countryside, the development blends modern living with traditional charm.

Attendees at the event will be able to:

Discover the available plots and home styles

Speak with the Lovell sales team about the Key Worker Discount Scheme

Receive tailored advice on the buying process

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: Tennyson Fields, Chestnut Drive, Louth, LN11 7AX

To find out more about the Tennyson Fields development, visit here