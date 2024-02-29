Climate Action Network to hold ‘seed swap’ and coffee drop-in event in Sleaford
On Saturday (March 2), Sleaford CAN is holding a Seed Swap in the Market Place, as part of the Farmers Market.
Tim Grigg, chairman of Sleaford CAN said: “We'll be there from 9am to 1.30pm and everyone is welcome to bring along seeds to swap. And if you haven't got any to swap, you can pick some up for a small donation.”
You can get the perfect mix for your growing space and bring along your own seeds to swap as well.
Later on the same day, Sleaford CAN is holding its first Coffee & Climate event at the Hub Cafe in Sleaford from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. This will be a friendly drop-In session, when you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with Sleaford CAN members, share your concerns about our changing climate, and chat about how we can all work together to help our natural world and build a sustainable future. Everyone is welcome.
Then on March 16 they will be holding the next of the very successful Repair Cafes. This will be the second Repair Cafe of the year, held at the Riverside Church in Sleaford from 12.30pm to 3pm.
The team of fixers will be working to fix broken items brought in by local residents, everything from faulty electrical appliances and computers, to clothing and bicycles which need repairing. And they don't charge for any repairs, although donations are appreciated. Repairs offered depend on which fixers are available on the day. More repairers are needed too.
To find out more about any of these events and to book your item in at the Repair Cafe, call 07962360581, or email [email protected].