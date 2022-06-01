For the rural village has been taken over by a curious competition – with dozens of scarecrows waiting to greet passers-by.

From the amusing depictions of Royals - including the Queen herself – to traditional hay-filled figures, and even Harry Potter, the villagers have pulled out the stops to take part – with a whopping 36 entries and 46 scarecrows.

The contest has been organised by Darren Round, to raise funds for the village’s All Saints Church roof fund.

It is believed to be the first time the village has ever run a scarecrow contest.

"The response from people has been great and everyone has been really supportive of it,” said Mr Round.

"We’ve had quite a few queens created, and also weddings seems to be a popular theme too.”

Mr Round said the church has suffered three separate incidents of lead theft – which has left it with repairs estimated to cost around £90,000.

He added: “I got the competition off the ground this year to try and raise some money towards the cost of this, alongside other events such as flower festivals, an art show and coffee mornings.

"We are hoping it will become an annual event now.”

The competition runs until Saturday – with the winner announced at Friskney Show on Sunday, which takes place at Friskney Village Hall and green from 10am to 5pm.

Photos of every scarecrow in the competition will be featured on a display board at the show.

1. The famous wave Grandma's Pudding Co's creation showing a 'Prince William' scarecrow alongside a black cab with the 'Queen' waving from inside. Photo: Image supplied

2. Minions A 'Despicable Me'-inspired scarecrow display featuring the comical 'Minions'. Photo: Image supplied

3. Queen and corgis David and Denise Lee created a waving Queen scarecrow complete with Corgi dogs. Photo: David and Denise Lee

4. Comic duo Annette Stephens and her husband created comedy legends Laurel and Hardy in scarecrow form. Photo: Annette Stephens