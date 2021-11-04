Community groups in Skegness urged to apply for new £500,000 fuel poverty fund

Western Power Distribution is launching a £500,000 fuel poverty fund to help families in the Skegness area heat their homes this winter.

Building on the legacy of its successful ‘In This Together’ Covid response fund, WPD is calling on local charities, councils and community groups in Lincolnshire to apply for up to £10,000 to aid their fuel poverty support.

The fuel poverty scheme is the first phase of WPD’s annual £1 million community fund, provided entirely by the company’s shareholders. Over the winter, it’s expected that more than 100 grassroots organisations will be supported across WPD’s regions through the ground-breaking scheme.

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s Resources and External Affairs Director says: “As we enter a challenging winter, I’m pleased to announce the launch of our fuel poverty fund. This fund will directly support community organisations who are working at the grassroots to support vulnerable people and families who are still recovering financially from the pandemic and face difficult times when heating their homes this winter.

"With three million households across the UK already in fuel poverty, we are keen to continue to do what we can to support local communities in the areas we serve. We urge community organisations of all sizes to apply for funding and we look forward to hearing their ideas of how our funding could help them to extend their support.

"Tackling fuel poverty is a crucial and immediate priority for WPD. Over the past two years, the company has worked with partners to deliver £20 million of direct savings for over 40,000 customers

struggling to pay their bills. Building on this work, this first phase of the relaunched ‘Community Matters Fund’, will focus on achieving positive change for local communities.”

The application window for funding is open until November 22. To help guide applications, examples of the types of support that will be considered are:

✔ Energy tariff/switching advice

✔ Energy efficiency guidance and products: Insulation installations, updating heating systems

✔ Grant/discount scheme advice

✔ Innovation/other to be detailed and impact clearly specified and demonstrated