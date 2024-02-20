Community coronation orchard plans in South Kesteven.

The council is hoping to plant up to 31 new orchards next winter using money from a fund created to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Parish councils and community groups can apply for up to £1,500 to plant at least five fruit trees on publicly accessible sites, plus protective spirals and canes, information signage and protective fencing if required.

Parent/teacher associations with public accessible space can also apply, and planting could be particularly popular for schools with an Eco Schools Green Flag Award.

Councillors Patsy Ellis and Rhys Baker, who share SKDC Cabinet responsibilities for Environment and Waste, said: “It’s great news, and we are looking forward to seeing these new orchards in flower all over the district as a

living reminder of the accession of King Charles lll.

“Orchards deliver on so many counts, from the organic fruit they provide to engaging the community, not to mention helping us to withstand climate change, help carbon sequestration and filtering of pollution.”

The choice of fruit trees is down to local preferences, but successful applicants will need to outline plans for aftercare of the orchard to ensure it is maintained permanently.

There are two funding rounds for groups and organisations to bid into with closing dates of June 28 and September 27. Planting is expected to start in November, with all projects to be finished, complete with dedication services, by the end of March 2025.