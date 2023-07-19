Couple step into a world of colour as they buy first home together at Bourne Springs

Mel and Stephen Davison have bought their first home together at Ashberry Homes’ Bourne Springs development in the Lincolnshire market town of Bourne.

Their move was prompted by their landlord’s decision to sell the home they previously rented – but they’ve turned this to a positive, finding a spacious new-build house of their own which has brought light and colour into their lives.

Mel, 47, said: “We wanted to find a house that had a nice open-plan layout and wasn’t divided into separate rooms like our rented home. When we visited Bourne Springs and looked around the showhome, we really liked the interior design, the colour scheme and the light, airy feel.

“It felt like I’d been living in black-and-white moments before visiting Bourne Springs because the development itself is so colourful and vibrant, with lots of greenery. It felt a bit like in the film Pleasantville where scenes from the modern day bring colour into a 1950s black-and-white TV show.”

Stephen and Mel Davison inside their living room at Ashberry Homes' Bourne Springs development

Mel grew up in Australia and previously owned her own home in Melbourne before moving to the UK, where she met Stephen, 43. The couple had rented a four-bedroom house in Melton Mowbray for the past three years.

Mel said: “In Australia predominantly all the houses are new builds and I missed the feeling of being inside a brand new kitchen or living room. I also missed the feeling of owning my own house.

“Whilst we weren’t actively looking to move house whilst we were renting in Melton Mowbray, the landlord’s decision to sell the house was the final ticket to finding a place of our own.

The couple bought a three-bedroom semi-detached Heather house type, moving to Bourne Springs in January this year, and haven’t looked back since.

Mel and Stephen moved to Bourne Springs in January this year and they haven’t looked back since.

“We love the layout of our new home,” said Mel. “Stephen and I both work from home most of the time and our work spaces are upstairs, separated from our communal space.

“Our bedroom overlooks the south facing garden and we enjoy spending time in the open-plan living space downstairs, with the French doors into the garden at the back. The investment we’re making feels tangible and we are free to design our house how we like.

“We’re also finding that the house is well insulated and each room is good at retaining warmth as well as staying cool in the warmer months.

“Our cats Whiskey and Willow have really settled into life here and love being in the garden – as Whiskey’s fur is black and white and Willow has a tiger-print coat, we joke that when we see them from afar it looks like there’s a cow and tiger in the back garden!”

The couple also love the location of their new home just a short walk from Bourne town centre.

Mel said: “We’re enjoying living in Bourne and exploring new places. I really love the Wild Heart Café where the coffee is exceptional and they make chocolate cake which is infused with Guinness – the chocolate cake itself is worth moving to Bourne for!

“The neighbourhood is really friendly and I’ve become close to a neighbour who I go for walks with. We really feel like we’re a part of a close-knit community here and we’re glad to have found the ticket to enable us to finally buy our own place. I would definitely recommend Bourne Springs to anybody.”

There’s currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Bourne Springs.