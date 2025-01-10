Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange events in Lincolnshire
The event will be held at the homebuilder’s The Meadows development in Witham St Hughs, which offers a range of two, three, four and five bedroom properties to suit a variety of home buyers.
Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the event presents an exclusive opportunity for home buyers to explore the development and discover how they can secure a seamless move with the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.
Designed to aid second steppers, the Part Exchange scheme streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.
Throughout the event, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be readily available to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our professionally designed show homes and learn more about our helpful schemes.
“Our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”
The Meadows is ideally located between Newark and Lincoln, and just a short distance away from local amenities, including bars, restaurants and shops, as well as shopping centres with high-street stores.
Residents at The Meadows can also benefit from great transport links, including direct trains to Newark, Nottingham and Lincoln from Swinderby Station, as well as excellent road links, with the A46 on the doorstep.
For more information on The Meadows, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472.
Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the website at Barratt Homes in Lincolnshire.