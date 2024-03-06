Developer sheds light on new family homes at Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the development, there are currently six different property styles which include four or five bedrooms, and are catering to a range of homebuyers who are looking to have more room to entertain or accommodate a growing family.

Priced from £319,995, the majority of the four and five bedroom homes are available with the Movemaker scheme, where David Wilson Homes will help arrange the sale of a buyer’s current home, and even pay estate agent fees.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “For house hunters looking for a larger home surrounded by green countryside in Lincolnshire, the homes at Pastures Place are an incredible choice.

“The homes have been carefully designed to be as energy efficient as possible, meaning buyers could save more than £2,200 per year on their energy bills, making them up to 64% cheaper to run than an older home.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in viewing what the properties have to offer to book an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers, who will be happy to provide a guided tour of the home and discuss the number of great deals we have available on selected properties.”

Some of the homes currently available that are ready to move into are also in a cul-de-sac location, making them perfect for home buyers looking for a peaceful setting and privacy, as well as somewhere that could be safer for children than a main road.

Pastures Place is located just over 13 miles away from Grantham, and just over eight miles away from Bourne, which are both great locations for a picturesque day trip.

As well as this, a Co-op is in walking distance away from the development, along with the village of Corby Glen, which has a village butchers, pharmacy and doctors’ surgery, and two pubs.

There are also a number of Ofsted rated ‘Good’ schools within catchment of the development, including Corby Glen Community Primary School and Charles Read Academy.

