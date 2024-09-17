Discover Corby Glen: Homebuilder showcases the charm of village life at Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading housing developer David Wilson Homes is shining a spotlight on the location of its new homes at Pastures Place in Corby Glen.

Many home buyers have already settled into their new home at the development since its launch last year, and are enjoying the various amenities on offer in the peaceful village setting.

Corby Glen, a charming village located in the South Kesteven district of Lincolnshire is lined with country streets and vast farmlands, creating a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life. Surrounded by green pastures and rolling hills, Corby Glen boasts rural walks and open space to explore, providing the ideal home for keen ramblers.

In addition to the neighbouring countryside, David Wilson Homes’ Pastures Place features on-site public open space and a dedicated activity area, ideal for property seekers with children or pets. Plus, the housebuilder will soon be unveiling a brand-new play area at the development for young children to enjoy.

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Pastures Place development

Keeping families in mind, residents have simple access to nearby days out, including the well-equipped Adventure Playground at Grimsthorpe Castle, located less than four miles away. The historic castle includes vast gardens that stretch up to 3,000 acres, making it the perfect spot for nature enthusiasts and those looking for a picturesque escape.

Corby Glen offers excellent schooling opportunities for all children, with a pre-school, primary and secondary school located at the centre of the village.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “When selecting the location for each of our developments, we take a lot of care and consideration to ensure our customers settle into their new area with ease.

“Our Pastures Place development is no exception, with plenty of amenities and facilities close by for families to enjoy, allowing them to transition into their brand-new home smoothly.”

Corby Glen boasts a close-knit, welcoming community by hosting regular events designed to spread community-cheer, such as its annual Sheep Fayre that will take place for the 786th time this year in the village square.

A selection of independent retailers and friendly local cafes are positioned within walking distance of Pastures Place. Whilst busier towns such as Grantham and Bourne are conveniently less than ten miles away, which provide a broad range of supermarkets, a cinema and a leisure centre.

Pastures Place is currently home to a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, priced from £259,995. To make home ownership more affordable, the housebuilder is offering a range of savings and schemes.

For example, one of the four bedroom Avondale homes which is ready to move into comes with an upgraded kitchen and flooring package valued at £12,000. Plus, a £3,000 moving cost contribution will be provided by the housebuilder and it will also cover Stamp Duty costs worth £9,249.