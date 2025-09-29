Discover new homes at Lincolnshire development

A drone shot of David Wilson Homes' Pastures Place development

Those searching for a charming three bedroom home, ideal for young families or working professionals, can now benefit from exclusive offers at David Wilson Homes’ Pastures Place development in Corby Glen.

This development offers a range of three bedroom homes on Bourne Road, designed to meet the needs of couples and downsizers seeking a low-maintenance property that combines modern living with comfort.

One of the standout properties at Pastures Place is the three bedroom Bardon style home, situated on a private drive overlooking green open space. Ready to move into, the Bardon comes with up to £16,500 for purchasers to spend on costs of their choice.

Selected properties, including the Bardon, also offer a stress-free buying experience through David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. With the housebuilder acting as a guaranteed buyer, the scheme provides a quicker route to moving, eliminates the uncertainty of the open market, and allows buyers to avoid estate agent fees.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said:

“Our three bedroom homes at Pastures Place provide the ideal combination of space and flexibility for young families and couples. In particular, the Bardon home offers a modern layout and a private position, making it a standout choice for many buyers.

“With a range of offers and schemes available to suit buyers at various stages of the property ladder, we’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes available to visit our dedicated sales team and experience the charm of the development first-hand.”

Located in the picturesque village of Corby Glen, Pastures Place combines the appeal of rural living with the convenience of nearby amenities, including well-regarded schools, traditional pubs, and quaint local shops.

While surrounded by open green space, the development also benefits from excellent road links to Grantham, Bourne, and Stamford, making commuting effortless.

To discover the range of home available at Pastures Place, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, for more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lincolnshire.