Eco homes offer best of village living in Lincolnshire

A collection of “future-proof” eco homes that offer village living coupled with lower bills are now on the market in Lincolnshire.

Award-winning developer E5 is creating eight high-specification energy-efficient new homes in phase one of the Marton Meadows development, in the village of Marton, West Lindsey.

They offer local people the chance to enjoy a high-specification home with low energy costs, and the choice of detached homes, bungalows and chalet-style homes means there is something to suit everyone looking for a home in the village.

With easy access to Gainsborough and Lincoln, demand for the new homes is expected to be high. Buyers can get a taste of the quality and finish by visiting the showhome, which is now open.

Kevin Stevens from e5 and Tim Wardley, group MD of Spicer Haart Land and New Homes.

E5 president Kevin Stevens said: “Marton Meadows represents the quantum leap in home design that the market has been crying out for. With a predicted EPC rating of A, these are amongst the most energy efficient new homes anywhere in the country, giving buyers a built-in saving on energy costs as well as ensuring a cosy, comfortable home whatever the weather.

“With a mix of detached homes, bungalows and chalet-style houses, there is something for all needs and I’m really proud that we are helping to enhance the amazing community that exists in Marton.

“The showhome has been really well received and I can’t wait for local people to start enjoying these forward-looking future-proof new homes.”

All of the homes at Marton Meadows feature underfloor heating and air source heat pumps as standard, as well as exceptional standards of insulation and solar panels to help reduce energy costs.

One of the new bungalows on the Marton Meadows development

The homes have been designed with open plan living in in mind, with open, airy living spaces and plenty of natural light. Double bi-fold doors and generous outdoor areas blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living and create stunning spaces for entertainment.

With solid wood doors, high specification kitchens, bathrooms and appliances, and a choice of Porcelanosa tiling, Kevin is confident that Marton Meadows offers some of the best new homes available.

He added: “Lincolnshire is a great county to bring up a family, retire or just spread your wings and try something new, and Marton Meadows has been designed to complement and enhance the area in which it sits.

“We’ve worked closely with Cleethorpes-based Hodson Architects to make sure this development is truly rooted in Lincolnshire, and they have helped us to create something really stunning.

One of the new bungalows on the Marton Meadows development

“Excellence comes as standard at E5 so, when you add in a great location and plenty of amenities close by, this is a very rare opportunity to be part of something special. There are just eight homes available, and I’m sure they will all soon be snapped up.”

The first phase will include three four-bedroom Broughton design family houses, four four-bedroom Arden bungalows and one two-bedroom Iverley bungalow.

Prices start from £325,000 for the Iverley, rising to £595,000 for the 1,539 sq ft Arden. For more information, visit E5-martonmeadows.co.uk, email [email protected], call 01427 392106 or visit the sales and marketing suite at 2 Marton Meadows (off Stow Park Road), Marton, Lincs, DN21 5FQ.