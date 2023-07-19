Elsa and family set to create their own memories in spacious new-build home at Cavendish Park

The thought of moving into a more spacious family home had been on Elsa Robinson’s mind for some time.

But it was only when she fell pregnant with her second child that she resolved to make the prospect a reality.

The 37-year-old psychologist and her husband Simon, 39, got the keys to their new four-bedroom detached house at Jones Homes’ Cavendish Park development in Bolsover in October last year – just eight weeks before the arrival of their baby daughter.

• Elsa inside the kitchen, her favourite room in the house.

The couple had been living with their young son, 2, in a four-bedroom, three-storey townhouse in Rotherham. But the layout of the property wasn’t ideal for a young family, especially one with a new member on the way.

Elsa said: “Our thought of buying a new house was all fast tracked when I became pregnant with our second child. We wanted to move before the due date, so we could get settled in before the baby came.

“We wanted a new build as that would allow us to put our own stamp on the property. We also wanted plenty of space for the children to grow up in and to create our own memories in.”

They found Jones Homes while searching for houses online and booked a viewing at one of their show homes.

“Their developments stood out to us with their style and quality of finish. From that moment, we knew this was the style of home we wanted to have as our family home.”

Elsa and Simon visited several Jones Homes developments in and around South Yorkshire and settled on Cavendish Park, thanks mainly to the attractive and convenient location which offers easy access to the M1.

They reserved their new four-bedroom Bayswater house with a baby on the way, Elsa was especially keen for the moving process to be as stress free as possible. And thankfully for her, the sales team at Cavendish Park ensured this was the case.

She said: “Our sales advisors were good from the beginning, consistently giving us the support and communication needed and keeping us in loop the whole time. They really did help make the process smoother for us.”

Something else which made life easier for the now heavily pregnant Elsa was moving into a new-build house which required minimal work to get it ready for living in.

“By the time we got the keys, I was seven-and-a-half months pregnant. All I wanted to do was nest in my new home and prepare to have the baby.”

Fast-forward 8 months and the couple are now happily settled in their new home with their two children, their dog, Koji, and cat, Poppy. Elsa says the family are particularly enjoying the extra space and better layout that their new house offers.

“Even with all of us in the house at the same time, there is still lots of room available for us to have our own space. My husband works from home in the downstairs study whilst I am off on maternity leave for a few more months.

“At the same time, I feel more at ease knowing that all our bedrooms are on the same floor, unlike in our previous home.”

Elsa’s favourite room in the house, however, is the kitchen and dining room.

She said: “The combined kitchen-dining room is very spacious and bright, perfect for cooking in and eating together as a family. There is also a breakfast bar and large french windows overlooking our south-facing garden.”

As well as the house itself, the family are also loving their new location.

“One factor that was important was having places to walk Koji and to take the kids outside to. We are only a short drive away from Creswell Crags and Poolsbrook Country Park, and there is Bolsover castle, which often has events on, here too. It is also only a short drive to Sheffield, so we can get to a big city and places like Meadowhall quite easily.

“With a young baby we don’t really go out as much as we used to at the moment. When the kids are a bit older it will be good to go out and explore more of Bolsover and the area around us.”

The couple recently secured a place at a local nursery for their little boy and are already thinking ahead to when their children will be old enough to go to school.

Elsa said: “There was a range of nurseries for us to choose from in the local area, and we are very happy with the nursery that he has recently started attending.

“There is also a range of primary schools available for when the kids get to that age. But for now, I am enjoying the time I have with my kids at home, and there’s lots of space for them to grow up in.”

A selection of three and four-bedroom homes are currently available to reserve at Cavendish Park, with prices starting from £252,995.