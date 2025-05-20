Final affordable homes near completion at Elsea Park in Bourne

Significant progress is being made at Elsea Park in Bourne, where Allison Homes, through its Partnerships division, is working alongside Accent Housing to deliver 48 affordable homes for local people.

As one of the last parcels of land to be developed at Elsea Park, this project is set to provide a vital mix of shared ownership and rented properties, supporting a range of local housing needs.

The development is transforming a previously undeveloped area into a vibrant new neighbourhood. The homes include two 4-bedroom houses, thirteen 3-bedroom houses, and two 2-bedroom houses, primarily semi-detached and detached properties. These are designed to cater to a variety of residents, from first-time buyers to families and individuals seeking affordable rent.

Construction teams have overcome several unique challenges, most notably the overhead power lines running down both sides of the site. These lines have required careful planning and strict safety measures, impacting groundworkers, scaffolders, delivery companies, and crane operations for roofing works.

Allison Homes' Elsea Park development, delivered in partnership with Accent Housing

Assistant Site Manager Stephen Kidd said, “Safety has been our top priority from day one. With overhead lines impacting so many aspects of the build, we’ve made sure all our operatives are fully briefed and equipped to work safely. It’s been a real team effort, and seeing the site take shape is something we’re all proud of.”

Sustainability is a central feature of the new homes at Elsea Park. Every property, whether for shared ownership or rent, will be EPC A rated and fitted with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

The development also places a strong emphasis on green spaces and biodiversity. A natural footpath is being created along the northern edge of the site, running east to west, providing a scenic and accessible route for residents. The existing pond area is being reshaped and enhanced before being handed over to the Elsea Park Trust for ongoing management and care, ensuring it remains a valued community asset. Just across the road, a new Local Area for Play (LAP) is being established, leading to a larger pond area that will offer additional recreational space for families.

Efforts are being made to retain existing trees and hedgerows wherever possible. Across the site, new trees and plants are being introduced, and open spaces will be seeded with wildflowers. These areas will feature mown paths, creating attractive and accessible green spaces for both residents and local wildlife.

Elsea Park Assist. Site Manager, Stephen Kidd and Site Manager Andrew Smith of Allison Homes.

The development was recently recognised for its high standards with the LABC Bricks monthly award in November 2024, demonstrating the quality and professionalism of the construction team.

Cherise Berridge, Assistant Development Director at Accent, said: “We’re proud to partner with Allison Homes to deliver high-quality, affordable homes that meet local demand. These energy-efficient properties will help families in Bourne access secure, sustainable housing, and we look forward to welcoming new residents soon.”

The final handovers to Accent are due to take place in July 2025, with the final residents expected to move in soon after. The development was supported by South Kesteven District Council and will contribute towards meeting the need for an additional 343 affordable homes a year in this area.

The Elsea Park development marks another important step in Allison Homes and Accent’s partnership to address local housing needs and support thriving communities across the region.

To find out more about the range of homes available at Elsea Park, visit https://www.accentgroup.org/about-us/our-developments/on-site-developments/elsea-park/