Final popular family homes available at Corby Glen housing development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Wilson Homes is highlighting two of its most popular four bedroom homes that are ready to move into at its Pastures Place development in Corby Glen.

The development is currently home to a selection of three and four bedroom homes, varying in style and layout and catering to a range of home buyers, including second steppers and those looking for extra room to entertain or accommodate a growing family.

David Wilson Homes’ four bedroom Ingleby and Bradgate style homes both include a modern and stylish layout as well as exciting incentives to aid home buyers in their property search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ingleby style home is available with a generous cashback offer of up to £15,000, plus an upgraded kitchen and flooring package worth £5,000 included.

Typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Pastures Place development

These four bedroom homes, feature an open-plan kitchen and dining room, fitted with additional storage space and French doors leading to the garden, as well as a lounge and convenient toilet at the front of the house.

Upstairs includes two double bedrooms and two single bedrooms, with a main bedroom benefitting from its own en suite. The family bathroom completes this versatile family home, allowing home buyers to adapt their space to suit them.

The Bradgate style home, boasts an impressive downstairs, with a spacious kitchen and dining area, with ample space for a family area. Plus, a bright lounge fitted with a bay window, and a dedicated home office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first-floor features four generous double bedrooms, with an en suite attached to the main bedroom and a stylish family bathroom.

Kitchen inside a show home at Pastures Place

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “For house hunters looking for a larger home surrounded by green countryside in Lincolnshire, the homes at Pastures Place are an incredible choice.

“Both our Ingleby and Bradgate homes are available for home buyers to move into in time for hosting summer barbeques and relaxing in their new rural community.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in viewing the properties on offer to book an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers, who will be happy to provide a guided tour of the home and discuss the number of great deals we have available on selected properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homebuilder has a selection of moving schemes and incentives available to property seekers, including its Armed Forces Deposit Contribution scheme, which is designed to assist military servicemen and women in purchasing their dream home.

A study in a show home at Pastures Place

Under the scheme, eligible home buyers will be offered a 5% deposit contribution of up to £15,000.

Pastures Place is located just over 13 miles away from Grantham, and just over eight miles away from Bourne, which are both great locations for a picturesque day trip.

As well as this, a Co-op is in walking distance away from the development, along with the village of Corby Glen, which has a village butchers, pharmacy and doctors’ surgery, and two pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a number of Ofsted rated ‘Good’ schools within catchment of the development, including Corby Glen Community Primary School and Charles Read Academy.

For further information on the properties available at Pastures Place, visit the website.