First look at new homes for Marton

The developer behind a new housing development near Gainsborough has revealed the first look at the contemporary eco-friendly homes.

The exclusive development of 39 two, three and four-bedroom single storey and chalet bungalows from E5 Living UK in Stow Park Road, Marton, combine stylish design, a high specification as standard and solar panels and air source heat pumps.

The homes will feature high specification kitchens and bathrooms and large outdoor entertaining spaces and are aiming for an EPC A rating, that will make their running costs much lower than the average household.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A show home will open in the Autumn with high demand expected, reflecting the nationwide shortage of single storey properties.

One of the house types at Marton Meadows

Marton Meadows is the second venture in the region for E5, an award-winning developer, which is currently building a new community of 123 new homes at King’s Park in Grimsby. It also has a further site in Market Rasen primed for residential development.

The E5 group was the developer behind the luxury villa that won Best Property in the World at the latest International Property Awards.

E5 President Kevin Stevens said: “These homes will bring something very different to the local housing stock and we can’t wait to release them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The design of both the one and one and a half storey properties offers open plan living, vast areas of glazing to make them light and bright and an eye-catching contemporary appearance. We have also embraced indoor / outdoor living and created properties that link the interior and garden so properties are versatile and can be enjoyed whatever the season.”

Street view of Marton Meadows

Kevin added: “At E5, we deliver a high specification as a matter of course, with excellence as standard. We’re expecting the homes to appeal to a range of buyers from families to people looking to downsize, especially as demand for bungalows is rising across the country as more people begin to appreciate their flexibility. They are also going to be incredibly efficient to run with their eco features and an excellent EPC rating.

“These homes really offer everything in one package – a great location, interesting design and a quality build and finish.”

The homes, many of which will benefit from sweeping views across the Lincolnshire countryside, are being built by Kenmoore Design and will be marketed by Mount & Minster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Ward, Partner at Mount & Minster, added: “It is a fantastic opportunity for environmentally conscious buyers who demand the highest standards of build quality and luxury finishes.

Site of Marton Meadows