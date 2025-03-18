Families in Sleaford will soon have greater access to high-quality Rent to Buy homes this Spring, following the launch of the first phase of a 160-home collaboration between a leading housing association and a five-star housebuilder.

Platform Home Ownership has partnered with Miller Homes at the Handley Chase development at the southern tip of the town, contributing towards the shared goal of meeting the demand for exemplary housing that is affordable and accessible.

The first homes, which will be ready to move into by April, will feature a comprehensive mixture of two- and three-bedroom homes in a variety of styles.

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.

Prospective renters will typically pay 80 per cent of market value, with the remaining 20 per cent going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Future phases will include an array of homes available through Shared Ownership, which is increasingly becoming a popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales throughout this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

The scheme allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.*

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Donna Gadd, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “This is an important partnership for us and for home seekers across the region, and we’re delighted to be working with Miller Homes once more after successful collaborations in other regions.

“Demand for affordable housing is expected to further accelerate, and working alongside five-star housebuilders like Miller assures us and our buyers that quality and high standards will be maintained.

“Handley Chase will be crucial to addressing the housing needs for Sleaford and wider Lincolnshire, offering an opportunity for many families to get onto the property ladder when they otherwise may not have done.”

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.