First-time buyers in Lincolnshire invited to learn about deposit match scheme at Frampton development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting an event at its popular Frampton Gate development this weekend, to teach first-time buyers how they can double their deposit thanks to the housebuilder’s Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme*.

Frampton Gate, situated off Middlegate Road in the picturesque village of Frampton, consists of stunning two, three and four bedroom homes, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links. A range of new homes were recently released on the development’s second phase, with prices starting from as low as £180,000, meaning homebuyers now have a wider selection of properties to choose from.

The event will take place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May, 10am to 5pm, and allow attendees to meet with the sales team, view the available homes, tour the show homes and learn about Allison Homes East’s Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme.

Under the scheme, first-time buyers can increase their deposit after choosing their selected Allison home. If a family member or friend gifts up to five per cent of the property value, Allison Homes East will double the deposit to up to 10 per cent.

By taking advantage of this offer and doubling their deposit, homebuyers could say goodbye to renting or living with parents, secure a more affordable mortgage or borrow more towards their dream first home.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Our Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme has helped many buyers purchase a brand-new home with us, and we are looking forward to introducing the scheme to more property seekers this weekend. With the use of this scheme, the process of buying a home is made easier and more affordable for first-time buyers, helping them to enjoy the pride of homeownership.

“Frampton Gate is a stunning development, with homes to suit all types of purchasers and lifestyles. We would highly encourage any first-time buyers who are looking to move to the area to come along and find out how we could double their deposit.”

To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 01205 743187. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

For more information on the Friends and Family Deposit match scheme, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/friends-family-deposit-match/.

*T&CS apply. The offer is only available to first-time buyers and is only available on Allison Homes’ selected plots and developments and are subject to availability. Allison Homes’ contribution will be deducted from your completion statement on legal completion of your property. There is no cash alternative to the value of the offer. To see the full terms, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/friends-family-deposit-match/.