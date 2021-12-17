Five-storey Boston landmark sells at auction after attracting ‘a good number of potential buyers’ with plans ranging from film studio to cocktail bar

The five-storey Grade II listed home in High Street went under the hammer on Thursday through Network Auctions with a guide price of £110,000-plus.
On the day, there were five registers bidders, four of whom made bids. The opening bid was £100,000.
A Network Auctions spokesman said: “A good number of potential buyers viewed the tower in the lead up to auction with ideas for future use ranging from film studio, restaurant, a dwelling and cocktail bar.”
They added: “We enjoyed researching the history of the building and are delighted to have played a part in its ongoing story. We wish the buyers success with their plans for the tower which we are certain will remain an iconic landmark on the Boston quayside for generations to come.”