Five-storey Boston landmark to go under the hammer – take the tour (GALLERY)

The five-storey former warehouse in Doughty Quay, High Street, is being sold by Network Auctions with a guide of £110,000-plus. The building dates from 1810. Its listed status means it is classed by Historic England as ‘of special interest’. It has been in private ownership for the past 40 years. Toby Limbrick, auctioneer, said: “This building was originally a grain store, but the potential of this place is enormous. Even though the current use is light industrial, we understand the building has been used as a dwelling for over 30 years. The iconic status of the tower and its location adjacent to the River Haven makes it an ideal subject for a variety of commercial uses including a gallery, restaurant or offices, while it’s unique look and stunning river and town views would contribute to a home of great character.”