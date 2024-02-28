Former landowners return to celebrate first anniversary of Corby Glen development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One year on from the launch of Allison Homes East’s popular The Orchards development in Corby Glen, the previous landowners returned to see how the development has progressed and the plans for its future.

The Orchards is an elegant development comprising of 66 two, three and four bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside. Since its launch, a number of property seekers have found their perfect home on the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former landowners Brian and Jill Walsingham, Neville Bish, and Stuart and Christine Bish recently visited the development, where they met Charlotte Barber, Sales Manager for The Orchards, Construction Manager Paul Vasey and Site Manager Wayne Green.

Former landowners and Allison Homes Staff at The Orchards

During the visit, the former landowners were able to view the available homes, take a tour of the site and learn more about the development’s progress.

Stuart Bish said: “Personally I welcomed the opportunity to view progress and thank Allison Homes for taking the time to show us round and answer our questions."

Paul Vasey said: “It was a delight to have the previous landowners back at The Orchards one year on. We at Allison Homes East are incredibly proud of this development and of all the happy buyers we have had so far, and it was great to share our success with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Orchards is an excellent development in a desirable location, and with just a few homes remaining we would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid missing out.”

Former landowners and Allison Homes staff touring the site

One of the homes still available to purchase is The Plum, a two bedroom, semi detached home priced from £225,000, that combines the charm of cottage style living with contemporary flair. The spacious living room sits at the front of the house and leads into the handy downstairs cloakroom and utility room. The combined kitchen and dining room sits at the rear of the home and features French doors to the garden, creating the perfect space for entertaining.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. The home also comes with two parking spaces and a charming, canopied porch.