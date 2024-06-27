Frampton Gate development to deliver increased affordable housing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Allison Homes has further strengthened its partnership with housing provider Longhurst Group to increase its delivery of much-needed affordable housing in the Lincolnshire area.

The housebuilder has been granted approval by Boston Borough Council to enhance its 200-home development in Frampton, Boston, known as Frampton Gate, in response to the increasing demand for housing in the area.

This includes redesigning ‘Phase Three’ of the development to allow for the delivery of more affordable homes, in order to better meet the needs of local families and individuals who otherwise could not afford to purchase or rent homes on the open market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which will be delivered in partnership with Longhurst Group, will provide 64 affordable homes across a mix of 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom houses with parking, private gardens and amenity spaces.

CGI of 'The Apple', a three-bedroom home at Frampton Gate. Copyright Longhurst Group.

This phase of the development will provide significantly more affordable housing than that required by the planning permission, which stated there needed to be a minimum of 13 affordable homes.

The properties will be made available for social rent, rent to buy and shared ownership.

This development is the result of a strategic collaboration between Longhurst Group and Allison Homes’ Partnerships division. The partnership currently has 4 live developments across Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, which will deliver 253 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Keys, Executive Director of Growth, Development and Sales at Longhurst Group, said: “We’re really pleased that the amended plans for this phase of Frampton Gate have been given the go-ahead.

“The new proposals build on feedback from lots of different people to ensure that the homes meet good design practices and are fit for purpose both now and into the future.

“Working with Allison Homes, these additional homes at Frampton Gate will provide much-needed affordable housing to the area and give more local people the opportunity to take their first step onto the housing ladder.

“This partnership continues to go from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with colleagues at Allison Homes as we achieve our vision of providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes, said: “We are delighted to partner with Longhurst Group because we share a mission to deliver quality affordable housing in Lincolnshire. Through Frampton Gate phase three, we're not only meeting the rising demand for housing, but exceeding expectations in the number of financially accessible homes we provide to those in housing need.”