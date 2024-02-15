Gainsborough’s former Barclays branch to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three-storey, 2,700 sq ft former bank on Silver Street was shut in September 2022 as part of a programme of branch closures and will now feature on auctioneer Mark Jenkinson’s next online sale on 28 February.

James Vandenbrook from Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, said: “This is a substantial property adjacent to the Market Place in the flourishing town of Gainsborough and it is surrounded by well-known retail and hospitality brands such as Boots, Argos, Sports Direct and Wetherspoons. Subject to gaining planning permission the building would be ideal for a variety of different uses, or could potentially be converted into retail accommodation.

“An £18m economic investment programme in Gainsborough has seen the recent confirmation of a £9m town centre regeneration project, which includes a four-screen Savoy Cinema, restaurant and retail units.

“Added to this, great transport links, with regular trains to Sheffield, Lincoln and Doncaster, and he A1M motorway less than half an hour’s drive away all make Gainsborough a great place to invest.”