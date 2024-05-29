Gardens open for nursing charities in Lincolnshire

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 29th May 2024, 17:22 BST
Gardens in Louth and Sleaford will be opening in aid of nursing and health charities this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme.

West Syke at 38 Electric Station Road, Sleaford will open 12-5pm on Sunday (June 9), featuring bog gardens, rockeries, three large ponds, wildflower meadow, lawns and cottage garden planting.

There are two acres of wildlife habitats and six species of native orchids. Admission £6, children free.

Also open for the first time is 23 Linden Walk, Louth, on Sunday,1.30 – 4pm and Tuesday (June 11), 11am – 2.30pm.

Gardens in Sleaford and Louth will be open for charity.Gardens in Sleaford and Louth will be open for charity.
Created six years ago from bare earth, the front garden is in formal Victorian style. The rear garden is on two levels with lawn, water feature and herbaceous perennial borders. Admission £4, children free.​​​​​​​

