Gardens open for nursing charities in Lincolnshire
West Syke at 38 Electric Station Road, Sleaford will open 12-5pm on Sunday (June 9), featuring bog gardens, rockeries, three large ponds, wildflower meadow, lawns and cottage garden planting.
There are two acres of wildlife habitats and six species of native orchids. Admission £6, children free.
Also open for the first time is 23 Linden Walk, Louth, on Sunday,1.30 – 4pm and Tuesday (June 11), 11am – 2.30pm.
Created six years ago from bare earth, the front garden is in formal Victorian style. The rear garden is on two levels with lawn, water feature and herbaceous perennial borders. Admission £4, children free.