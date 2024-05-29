Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gardens in Louth and Sleaford will be opening in aid of nursing and health charities this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme.

West Syke at 38 Electric Station Road, Sleaford will open 12-5pm on Sunday (June 9), featuring bog gardens, rockeries, three large ponds, wildflower meadow, lawns and cottage garden planting.

There are two acres of wildlife habitats and six species of native orchids. Admission £6, children free.

Also open for the first time is 23 Linden Walk, Louth, on Sunday,1.30 – 4pm and Tuesday (June 11), 11am – 2.30pm.

Gardens in Sleaford and Louth will be open for charity.