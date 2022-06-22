Gardens opening in Sleaford area for nursing charities

What's on.

The gardens are opening in Lincolnshire for the National Garden Scheme.

Shangrila, at Great Hale, NG34 9LH will be open on Sunday, June 26 (11am-5pm).

It is a three acre garden with herbaceous borders, colour themed island beds, hostas, lavenders, topiary, three ponds, new exotic borders and a new Japanese zen garden.

Admission is £4.50, children free.

Wildwood, at Aisby, near Sleaford, NG32 3NE will be open on Sunday, 11am – 5pm.

Created over 10 years from fields there are many borders planted with unusual and rare trees, shrubs, climbers, perennials, bulbs and alpines. it is a wildlife friendly garden with a bee orchid patch and fruit and vegetable areas. Admission £5, children free

Two gardens in Welbourn will be offering a combined admission charge on Sunday July 3.

The Old House and Walnut Tree Cottage at Welbourn, LN5 0NJ and LN5 0NN, will be open 12-6pm.

The formal front garden at The Old House was redesigned by Guy Petheram. The garden also features beds with box hedging, clipped laurel, lavender and roses. Also a herbaceous border, white hydrangea bed and small enclosed paved garden.

Walnut Tree Cottage has a peaceful half-acre garden full of interesting perennials planted in colour themed borders. Winding paths surrounded by shrubs and climbing roses provide varied vistas and secluded seating areas.

Combined admission for the two gardens is £5, children free