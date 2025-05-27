Gleeson offers First Homes scheme at Bracken Park in Louth

First-time buyers in Lincolnshire could be eligible for up to a 30% discount on a new Gleeson home in Louth, thanks to the introduction of the First Homes scheme.

Gleeson Homes, the affordable high-quality housebuilder, is building 237 homes on its Bracken Park development in Louth. Gleeson has released several 2 and 3-bedroom properties through the First Homes scheme, with several releases at other developments coming soon.

The 2 and 3-bedroom semi-detached homes are available to local first-time buyers at a discount rate of 30% of the market value. Customers can choose from three beautifully designed home styles — the Cork, the Kerry, and the Tyrone. Each home style features a contemporary kitchen-diner with access to the private rear garden, along with a private front garden and a dedicated driveway.

The First Homes discount will remain in place when the homes are sold in the future, meaning aspiring homeowners can take advantage of the scheme for many years to come. The scheme demonstrates Gleeson’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, making home ownership accessible for everyone.

Bracken Park, Louth

Wayne Sutton, Regional Managing Director for Gleeson Homes, commented: “The First Homes scheme is an excellent way of helping local, first-time buyers achieve their dream of home ownership, at an affordable price point. The scheme demonstrates Gleeson’s commitment to providing much-needed homes for local people. Bracken Park is a fantastic development and we’re looking forward to helping people take their first step onto the housing ladder here.”

To take advantage of this scheme at Bracken Park, Gleeson recommends seeking independent financial and legal advice. There is a core criterion that must be met, including both purchasers being first-time buyers with a joint gross income up to a maximum of £80,00 for the year. Further local authority criteria will also apply, and additional information can be provided to buyers by visiting the development and speaking to a Gleeson Sales Executive.