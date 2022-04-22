Goltho garden opens its gates in aid of NGS charity fund

The wild meadow at Goltho Gardens filled with Fritillaria EMN-220421-142717001

Started in 1998, the focal point of this four and a half-acre garden is a long grass walk flanked by abundantly planted mixed borders.

Paths and walkways span out to other features - a nut walk, planted mostly for spring interest; a winter walk, bringing colour to the dreary months; also an experimental prairie border, a small woodland area and a stunning wildflower meadow.

A large pond area lies nearer the house, together with a paeony and iris garden, as well as a delightful rose garden.

In contrast to the large-scale effect of the garden as a whole, the potager, with its brick paths and geometric planting, offers an intimate experience of a wide variety of herbs, vegetables and fruit.

The garden is laid out with a strong feeling of colour, form and texture in flowers and foliage, and reflects the owners’ interest in a wide range of plants, many of them rare and unusual.

Future plans include the development of a large gravel garden.

Nearer the house and its range of interesting old farm buildings lies the nursery, where many of the plants seen in the gardens are propagated on site and can be purchased.

Light refreshments will also be on sale. The garden will be open on Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Admission is £7.50, with children admitted free of charge.

The garden, which is on the A158 near Wragby, will be open again for NGS on Sunday, September 18, again from noon to 4pm.

For other opening times and information, visit the garden website at www.golthogardens.com .

Alternatively, email [email protected] or call 01673 857768.

○The National Garden Scheme normally raises more than £3million each year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

It is the single largest donor to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.