Grand opening of landmark housing for older people in Lincolnshire

Local housing association, LACE Housing, celebrates the official opening of 24 affordable apartments in West Lindsey, a non-profit making housing association specialising in homes for older people, LACE Housing has opened the doors to its newest development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HM The Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, officially opened LACE Housing’s Roman Gate Court on Tuesday 5th September.

He was joined by representatives from Homes England, West Lindsey District Council, Nettleham Parish Council, Lincolnshire County Council and contractor Lindum Group, Project Manager Thornton Firkin, and Saunders Boston Architects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Nettleham Road, Roman Gate Court consists of 24 affordable apartments for older people to rent and is situated beside the Roman Gate housing development built by Taylor Lindsey.

CEO Nick Chambers with visitors

Roman Gate Court is set to become an integrated part of the local community with easy access to a wide range of local amenities.

Nick Chambers, CEO of LACE Housing, said:

“We are delighted that our Roman Gate Court development is now complete, providing much needed accommodation for those in need.

"The development has been designed to support tenants to retain and regain a level of independence, as well as the opportunity to live within a community in which they are familiar.

Residents and visitors at the Ceremony

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wish to thank everyone for attending our opening ceremony, particularly those who have made Roman Gate Court their home.“

Designed by Saunders Boston Architects, the scheme offers affordable, safe, secure and comfortable apartments, alongside a range of communal facilities.

Roman Gate Court aims to reflect best practice in quality and efficiency standards, providing modern, relaxed and spacious homes that support independent living for older people.

Edward Chambers, Managing Director at Lindum Group, said:

Roman Gate Court entrance

“It is fantastic to see the Roman Gate Court apartments officially opening, with people already in and experiencing the benefit of supported living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a difficult build, due to wider global supply chain issues, but the team did a great job, helped by our history and experience delivering care schemes, as well as the use of our own in-house tradespeople, who did, as well as other work, some very good wallpapering and decorating.

“As a local business, we always endeavour to use our projects to help better the communities we all live and work in, and this build has been no different.

"The apartments have created safe and secure living for those who need a little extra support and will continue to for years to come.”

Roman Gate Court is one of two new developments to be completed this year by LACE Housing, with Collinson Court in Scunthorpe also under construction. This development will provide 16 one-bedroom and two-bedroom affordable apartments with communal facilities.

Val Yeomans, resident at Roman Gate Court, said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I chose to come to Roman Gate Court because it’s got great facilities - including a wonderful kitchen and shower room!

“The location is great, as it is in between my daughter and granddaughter's house, so it’s ideal for me. There are local shops, the doctors aren't far away, and it’s just lovely here. Everyone has been very friendly and welcoming so far.”

To be eligible for LACE’s accommodation, residents will be required to meet certain criteria, including having a connection to the local area.