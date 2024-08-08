Grantham homes development temporarily closes to visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sales have been temporarily paused at a new homes development in Grantham due to delays in provision of essential off-site road works.

Vistry East Anglia has consent to build 228 homes at Kings Newton, on land formerly known as Rectory Farm. The company will deliver these homes under its Linden Homes brand.

Fraser Hopes, managing director for Vistry East Anglia, said: “Our homes at Kings Newton have proven extremely popular and we have taken some early reservations. However, until we know when the first residents will be able to occupy their homes, the decision has been taken to pause any further sales and temporarily close the development to visitors. This is to ensure our customers have the best possible experience and can plan their moving dates with certainty.”

The development will generate an investment of more than £2 million in infrastructure and local services. This includes more than £900,000 for roads and transport, comprising £570,000 for the Grantham Southern Relief Road and more than £330,000 for bus services and sustainable transport measures.

Almost £900,000 will be invested in education, while £150,480 will be provided for health services and a £52,212 community centre contribution will be made.

Land will be set aside within the development for the expansion of neighbouring Poplar Farm Primary School.

Anyone wishing to find out more can register for updates at lindenhomes.co.uk