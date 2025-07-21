Helping hand for first-time buyers in Grimsby

First-time buyers in North East Lincolnshire are set to benefit from a major new support package being launched this summer at a new development in Grimsby.

Award-winning housebuilder E5 Living UK has unveiled “E5’s Helping Hand” – a gifted deposit boost designed to help people take their first steps onto the property ladder sooner, even if they have only managed to save a small deposit.

The scheme sees E5 Living top-up the deposits of eligible first-time buyers at its King’s Park Village development, making it easier for them to secure lower mortgage rates and, in many cases, gain access to the market well ahead of schedule.

Kevin Stevens, president and founder of E5 Living, said that with homes available to be reserved from £99 at the development in Scartho, the offer is set to make a real difference for those struggling to make the leap from renting to home ownership.

He said: “We know how hard it is right now for first-time buyers, especially in our region. Saving for a deposit while paying rent and the rising cost of living makes it feel like owning a home is out of reach for many.

“But we believe passionately in helping people put down roots and build their future. E5’s Helping Hand is about giving local buyers the support they need to get on the ladder sooner and start building their own memories at Kings Park Village.”

The announcement comes as new figures reveal just how tough the market has become for first-time buyers. According to a recent report from estate agents’ body NAEA Propertymark, the number of first-time buyer sales in North Lincolnshire has reached its lowest level since 2015, as affordability constraints and savings challenges bite harder than ever.

Kings Park Village, developed next to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, offers a range of stylish two and three-bedroom homes and bungalows in a thoughtfully designed setting with retail amenities and green spaces.

The E5 Helping Hand will be available for a limited time this summer and other incentives are in the pipeline to support first time buyers.

Kevin added: "We want to send a simple message to first time buyers: We know how hard it is to save for years for your first home. We hope that we can make this happen sooner than you think. If the challenge of raising a deposit is holding you back, talk to us – not enough deposit doesn’t have to be a problem."

For more details on E5 Living’s Helping Hand deposit boost and to find out more about how E5 is supporting first-time buyers, visit www.e5-kingsparkvillage.co.uk/helping-hand