Home buyers invited to launch of brand-new Lincolnshire development
The free-to-attend event will take place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March and will give home buyers the opportunity to be among the first to view the developer’s newest show home.
Attendees can speak with David Wilson Homes’ friendly sales team and reserve a brand-new home at the development. Visitors can tour the four bedroom Avondale show home and receive expert advice from an Independent Financial Adviser, who will be readily available to assist potential buyers.
Whilst touring the new community on Saturday 1st March, visitors can also enjoy catering from Clock Bistro.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to introduce our brand-new development in Witham St Hughs, which has already generated a great deal of interest.
“We look forward to welcoming property seekers to the launch of our new show home, which showcases the benefits of modern living in this fantastic location.
“For anyone interested in finding out more about the new properties available, we’d recommend visiting our helpful team of Sales Advisers, who can provide their expert advice during and following the launch.”
Located on Azalea Lane, this development will feature 58 homes, offering a mix of two, three, and four bedroom properties.
Ideally situated between Lincoln and Newark, the development benefits from a range of nearby amenities, including shops, bars, and restaurants, combining modern convenience with rural charm.
For commuters, Lancaster Grove provides easy access to the A46, as well as Swinderby Railway Station and local bus routes for those traveling further afield.