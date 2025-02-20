House builder moves into Lincolnshire with new development

Award-winning constructor Horgan Homes has moved into Lincolnshire with a new development which aims to address a shortage of high quality bungalows in the county.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is under way in Mareham-Le-Fen to build 30 two, three and four-bedroom contemporary styled bungalows and dormer bungalows on land off Main Road.

The new development is Horgan Homes' first large scale residential development outside of the West Midlands and signals a positive move for the company, which has been developing across the region for more than 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Sophie Horgan said the development, called St Helen’s Place, was being built by a Lincolnshire workforce with support from a local supply chain.

Sophie Horgan, Horgan Homes director

She said: “It’s really important to Horgan Homes that the local community sees the benefit of our developments, which is why we’re delighted to be on site in Mareham-Le-Fen using local labour and materials.

“In recent years, we have established a reputation for our attention to detail and signature style which has won us awards for our luxury homes. Now it's time to take the next step and bring our construction and development expertise to new markets and geographies.

"The new homes at Mareham-le-Fen represent an exciting evolution for Horgan Homes that will fulfil a clear need for high-quality bungalows in the area. We're excited to bring our fresh approach for stylish and sustainable homes to Lincolnshire, while supporting local suppliers and trades."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first homes, which include four property styles, all with garages, are due to be launched on the market in Spring 2025.

St Helen's Place, the new development by Horgan Homes.

The homes boast high-end features including air source heat pumps, PV panels, garages, Minoli tiling and Bosch integrated appliances.

Based in the West Midlands, Horgan Homes has built an impressive portfolio of developments across the region. The company won a What House? award for best luxury house and has scooped two International Property Awards.