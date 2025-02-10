Housebuilder spotlights latest properties at Lincolnshire developments

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is spotlighting the latest featured properties at two of its Lincolnshire developments.

For home buyers looking to move in 2025, David Wilson Homes is highlighting its homes available to secure before the rise of Stamp Duty fees in April.

At its Lincolnshire developments, Pastures Place and The Willows, in Corby Glen and Bourne respectively, the housebuilder has a selection of high-quality homes ready to move into.

Pastures Place, Corby Glen

Nestled in Lincolnshire’s countryside, on Bourne Road, Pastures Place is home to a range of three, four, and five bedroom properties, which offer buyers both stylish and versatile living spaces.

One featured property at the development is the four bedroom Kirkdale style home, ideal for families looking for a modern space to call home. This property includes a bay-fronted lounge, an open-plan kitchen and family area, completed with a convenient utility space.

Upstairs features four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from a private en suite, along with a stylish family bathroom.

One of the Kirkdale properties is currently available with flooring included, valued at £8,000, and an upgraded kitchen, worth £4,000. Additionally, home buyers could receive up to £14,500 towards their deposit on the Kirkdale.

Pastures Place offers residents green open spaces on their doorstep and simple access to the village’s amenities, including shops, traditional pubs, and schools, within walking distance.

The development is well-connected to various road links, such as the A151 and A1, making commuting a breeze.

The Willows, Bourne

Situated on Musselburgh Way, The Willows offers home buyers a variety of three, four, and five bedroom homes, many of which include offers and incentives to help property seekers secure their ideal home.

For those looking to move before Stamp Duty increases, the four bedroom Holden style home is a great option.

One of these particular homes comes with exclusive upgrades, including flooring throughout worth £10,000 and an upgraded kitchen valued at £4,000, making it ideal for buyers seeking a seamless transition into their new home. Additionally, home buyers can secure up to £21,750 towards their deposit.

The Holden home includes a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room, complete with a walk-in glazed-bay and French doors opening onto the garden, ideal for summer gatherings. Downstairs also features a bay-fronted lounge and a dedicated study space.

Upstairs includes four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from a private en suite, as well as a stylish family bathroom.

Located within walking distance of Bourne’s amenities, including shops, restaurants, and bars, The Willows combines modern convenience with natural beauty. The development is surrounded by green open spaces and nearby woodland, offering an ideal balance for residents.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The homes at Pastures Place and The Willows have been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of modern buyers.

“Both developments offer a variety of options for families seeking to settle down in future-proof homes, ideally located near charming local amenities.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit the marketing suites, where they can find out more about the process of securing a quick and hassle-free move into one of our brand-new homes.”

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483, or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lincolnshire.