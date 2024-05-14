Housebuilder to host ‘Next Steps’ event at sought after Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting a ‘Next Steps’ event at its sought after Tudor Reach development in Kirton in Lindsey, aimed at helping anyone from renters looking to own their first home, to current owners looking to upsize, rightsize or relocate get to the next stage of their property journey.

Located on Station Road, Tudor Reach is a stunning development comprised of a collection of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, within easy reach of the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside. Currently there are a selection of three bedroom homes available to purchase.

The event will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th May. Those who attend will have the opportunity to view the available homes and speak to both the sales team and independent financial experts about the path to securing their very own Allison home.

Those who reserve a home over the weekend will receive a £2,000 landscaping voucher, perfect for getting the new garden ready for summer*.

The Nettleham show home

One of the homes currently available to purchase is Home 27, The Nettleham, a three bedroom mid terrace home priced from £170,000 with flooring included. The home opens into a hallway, to one side of which is the stylish kitchen. The combined living and dining area extends the rear portion of the home and features French doors leading to the rear garden to create the perfect space for entertaining. The downstairs is completed with a cloakroom, understairs storage cupboard and utility room, meaning there is plenty of storage.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. The spacious main bedroom takes up the front portion of the floor, while bedrooms two and three are situated at the rear and between them is a modern family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Helping people realise their dream of owning the perfect home for them is something we’re very passionate about at Allison Homes, which is why we’re excited to be hosting an event to help property seekers learn more about the process and their options.

“Tudor Reach is a lovely development with fantastic homes on offer, so I would encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to come along so as not to miss out on a great home.”

For more information on the homes at Tudor Reach, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/tudor-reach/ or call the sales team on 07825 171512.