Immingham residents celebrate energy saving home transformations

292 households in Immingham are looking forward to cooler summers and warmer, more comfortable winters thanks to a £16 million project of insulation improvements to their homes. The project has been delivered thanks to an £8 million government Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) grant, which has been match-funded by housing association, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP).

The external wall insulation (EWI) and ventilation upgrade programme, delivered by energy company E.ON at LHP’s Reed Mere estate, is part of one of the largest SHDF schemes ever delivered in the UK.

Completion of the homes in Immingham marks the end of the first phase of the project, which was celebrated with a Summer Fun Fest event at the estate on 10 July 2024. Phase two, involving 322 more homes, will begin in Grimsby over the summer, and 119 flats will also be upgraded across the two estates as part of the energy efficiency improvement programme.

SHDF is an initiative that aims to make social housing properties more efficient, more comfortable and more affordable to run thanks to a range of energy efficient home improvements carried out with the support of government funding, often in partnership with energy companies.

Pictured (L-R): Thrift Energy's Josh Raffo, E.ON's Candice Grantham, LHP's Daniel Wyre

At the LHP estates in Immingham and Grimsby, the EWI upgrades are being delivered by E.ON, working with Gateshead-based energy efficiency retrofit specialist Thrift Energy. Thrift’s skilled teams have been carrying out the works at Reed Mere in Immingham over the past 11 months, transforming the homes with a smart new look, as well as making them more energy efficient and cheaper to heat.

Daniel Wyer, Corporate Head of Property at LHP, commented: “The importance of this project for customers of our estates in Immingham and Grimsby cannot be overstated. Not only does the insulation give their homes an attractive new appearance and make them more comfortable; it also means that households will be able to heat their homes for less.

“These improvements are a game changer for our residents, while making the properties more sustainable and fit for the future.”

Residents and guests from LHP, E.ON and Thrift Energy came together to celebrate the completion of the project's Immingham phase, enjoying fish and chips and ice cream as they admired the property upgrades.

Children of Eastfield Primary School enjoying the celebration

Immingham resident Joshua Foskett said: “It’s brilliant that the whole community has come together today to celebrate the end of the project, and it’s great to see the houses looking like brand new homes. We can’t wait to see how much we’re going to save on our bills.”

Social housing residents at the Reed Mere estate in Immingham can expect to save up to £290 a year on their energy bills, depending on their heating system and energy usage*. The improved insulation will also enable them to turn down their heating and keep their homes warmer for longer, reducing their energy consumption. The Energy Saving Trust estimates that this equates to carbon savings of 880 kilograms each year for every home upgraded.

Simon Duncan, Director of Infrastructure Solutions at E.ON, said: “Projects like Reed Mere are a perfect example of showing how the net zero energy transition can be a force for good – it’s about enhancing the quality of life for people, making clean energy affordable, creating jobs, and building more resilient communities.

“This project is just one of the positive ways we’re living up to our role as a playmaker in the energy transition and our desire to make new energy work. I’m proud the people of Reed Mere, and thousands of others around the country, can experience the difference we’re making in addressing the climate crisis while transforming our society and economy.”

Immingham resident, Joshua Foskett (left) and his friend post infront of his newly renovated home

Pupils from Eastfield Primary School in Immingham, who designed the hoardings for the site, also attended the fun day celebration at Reed Mere. The project has helped the next generation to learn about green energy and the benefits of insulation, as well as finding out about potential future careers in the green energy revolution.

EWI retrofit involves wrapping a property’s exterior walls in a layer of insulation which improves thermal performance and reduces heat loss. Thrift Energy, an award-winning energy efficiency retrofit specialist and a finalist in this year’s National Energy Efficiency Awards, has more than a decade’s experience of successful EWI projects, with an expert team delivering the project.

Thrift Energy’s commercial director, Josh Raffo, commented: “We are experts in all aspects of energy efficiency home improvements, including insulation, solar energy and air source heat pumps. We are also a trusted delivery partner for E.ON and LHP, leveraging our experience and installation teams to maximise the value of the SHDF funding and ensure meaningful, high quality improvements are carried out on these homes.

“Thrift is committed to supporting initiatives to reduce fuel poverty and we are thrilled to see the positive feedback from tenants who have been so welcoming to our teams on site. I’m delighted to have this opportunity to thank them personally for their kindness and courtesy while we have been working on the estate to improve their homes.

We have installed EWI improvements for 445 properties in the past year alone, many of them in partnership with E.ON as part of the SHDF initiative, providing a complete service, including all scaffolding, installation and finishes. The Reed Mere estate is one of the largest projects we have been involved with to date. We’re proud to hand over the complete homes, and we’re looking forward to transforming more properties in Grimsby.”