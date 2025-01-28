Join upcoming quilt show

​Wild Meadow, the prize winning quilt design by Lindsey Patchworkers.

There is still time to join up and contribute to an upcoming exhibition by the Lindsey Patchworkers group.

The Lindsey Patchworkers will be holding their seventh Quilt Show in the Wolds on June 21 and 22 at Ludford Village Hall.

The exhibition is the culmination of two years of work by the 35 quilters and patchworkers, who vary in age and ability, and will include quilt work that varies in size, design, colour and influences, from traditional to modern.

There will be many associated pieces of work that are smaller, some functional for the home and others decorative, such as cushions and accessories to sewing. There are even ‘steampunk’ quilts.

The group won third prize last year in a competition at the NEC Quilt Show in Birmingham with a quilt design called Wild Meadow, which will also be on display.

There will be an opportunity to learn about techniques by spending time watching demonstrations, as well as a tombola and raffle. There will be trade stalls by Hanna’s Room and Crafty UK and other vendors, and the event is supporting a local women’s refuge. Admission is £5 which will include tea or coffee and a piece of homemade cake.

If you wish to join the friendly and inclusive group and maybe add your own work to the show, drop in and chat to them when they meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 10 am - 12 noon at The Meridian Leisure Centre, Wood Lane Louth.