King’s Park Village to create ‘vibrant new community’ as phase one launches

A £40million housing development in a sought-after suburb in Grimsby being launched this month will create a vibrant new model of village-style community, the developer behind the project says.

Award-winning E5 Living says the launch of the first phase of King’s Park Village at Scartho brings a new concept of sustainable community living to the region, with a collection of new homes ready to move into immediately.

E5 President Kevin Stevens said the development – featuring a range of high-quality two and three-bedroom single-storey homes and houses – had been designed to create a thriving community which would bring generations together.

Phase one will be officially launched at the site on June 15, the King’s official birthday. It includes more than 70 homes with early-release asking prices starting from £239,950. Three showhomes will be available to view – two and three-bedroom single-story homes and a three-bedroom house.

Kings Park Village bungalow

King’s Park Village will eventually be home to 123 properties with its own retail hub including a convenience store and other facilities such as a café planned. Homes boast high energy efficiency, high quality appliances and E5’s well-respected first-class customer care.

Kevin said: “We are delighted to bring King’s Park Village to the market and extremely proud of the standard and style of living it offers.

“The entire scheme is focused on creating a community which reflects the way people want to live their best lives, and building properties which will become treasured homes for many years to come.

“Our single-storey homes are designed to offer the style and convenience of apartment living in a self-contained setting and will appeal to homeowners of all ages looking for contemporary design and convenience in a fantastic location.

Kings Park Village houses

“Both the single-storey homes and the houses at King’s Park Village have been thoughtfully designed to have real kerb appeal from the outside and a genuine wow factor inside.

“And with its generous layout, green spaces, footpaths and services right on the doorstep, King’s Park Village is a true blueprint for a sustainable community for future generations.”

Kevin said E5 was launching the collection only now to ensure the development was ready to move into and could support his vision of creating a community which would thrive for years to come.

“It is crucially important to us that King’s Park Village reflects our ambition to create homes which have real heart and purpose – and which create a real sense of place for the people living here.

Kings Park Village living area

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure everything is just right and feel now is the perfect moment to enter back into the market and continue our part of the bigger levelling up plan and regeneration of North East Lincolnshire.

“We have already had some really fantastic feedback and expect the launch to generate considerable interest.”

A special preview event is also planned for existing residents at King’s Park Village on June 13 to give them a first look at the new homes.

The E5 Group has a global reputation for high-quality development, including scooping the title of World’s Best House for one of its luxury villas in Mallorca in the International Property Awards.

Kevin said this commitment to excellence was reflected throughout King’s Park Village.

“We invest as much quality in a single-bed, single-storey home as we do our most exclusive, luxury properties. Every property we build is a home for someone. We want every one of them to be places to treasure and cherish, where memories are made and life is lived to its best.”