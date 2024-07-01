Last chance to buy a three bedroom home at popular Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is encouraging Lincolnshire property seekers to enquire about the remaining three bedroom homes at its sought-after Tudor Reach development in Kirton in Lindsey, where 88 percent of the homes have now been sold.

Located on Station Road, Tudor Reach is a stunning development comprised of a collection of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, within easy reach of the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside. After much interest only a small selection of three bedroom homes remain available to purchase, one of which is Home 24, The Nettleham.

David Gardner, Managing Director for DDM Residential, who are the appointed marketing agents for the site, said: “The Nettleham is an ideal home for singles, couples or families. This three bedroom property offers the versatility needed to create the home lifestyle homeowners have always wanted thanks to its modern kitchen, large living and dining area, ground floor cloakroom, three spacious bedrooms and modern family bathroom.

"We have seen a tremendous response since launching these final homes on the development, with four reservations taken in the first few weeks of our tenure alone. The quality finish, picturesque location and affordable price-point has created a swell of interest, and I would advise those looking for a quality home in Lincolnshire to get in touch early to avoid disappointment."

“We have seen a tremendous response since launching these final homes on the development, with four reservations taken in the first few weeks of our tenure alone. The quality finish, picturesque location and affordable price-point has created a swell of interest, and I would advise those looking for a quality home in Lincolnshire to get in touch early to avoid disappointment.”

The Nettleham show home

Home 24, The Nettleham, is priced at £159,950, with flooring and turf included throughout. The home opens into a hallway, to one side of which is the stylish kitchen. The combined living and dining area extends the rear portion of the home and features French doors leading to the garden, to create the perfect space for entertaining. The downstairs is completed with a cloakroom, understairs storage cupboard and utility room, meaning there is plenty of storage.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. The spacious main bedroom takes up the front portion of the floor, while bedrooms two and three are situated at the rear and between them is a modern family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It is wonderful to see so many happy buyers settle down and call Tudor Reach their home. At Allison Homes we keep the future residents in mind at every stage of development, from selecting the location, through the building stage and beyond, so we are confident that this development is an excellent place to call home, with something to offer everyone.”

Tudor Reach is located in the picturesque small town of Kirton in Lindsey, partially situated on Lincoln Cliff, offering beautiful local scenery as well as easy commutes to both Lincoln and Scunthorpe, which are under 30 minutes away.

This small town has a lot to offer, with a local high street and marketplace, which are home to several independent retailers including a butcher, bakery, various beauty salons and a sweetshop. The town also has a garden centre neighbouring a cosy café and a further two pubs which serve food.