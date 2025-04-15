Last chance to buy at popular Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is encouraging local property seekers to enquire about the final remaining homes at its popular The Orchards development in Corby Glen, where all plots have now been released.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orchards is an elegant development comprising of 66 two, three and four bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside. After much interest, only six three and four bedroom homes remain available to purchase.

Among the remaining homes is a stunning selection of three storey properties which offer a unique range of benefits, including versatility which can be seen in The Cyprus style home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This four bedroom home is priced from £285,000 and features a unique layout that allows buyers to arrange their living space in any number of ways that best suit their needs.

The Cyprus CGI

The kitchen and living room are on the ground floor, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an en suite are located on the first floor, and the second floor is taken up entirely by two spacious double bedrooms.

The top floor could allow for a nursery to be right next to the parent’s bedroom, provide some independence and privacy for older children, or even be used for a home office or gym to create separation between the spaces for work and spaces for relaxation.

Another benefit of a three storey home is the ample space, which can be seen in the three bedroom The Eucalyptus style home. Priced from £255,000, the second floor of this home is taken up entirely by the main bedroom and en suite bathroom. This layout creates a tranquil, private haven separate from the rest of the home, perfect for unwinding after a long day. The floor offers plenty of space for a large double bed and a seating area or dressing table, with the fitted wardrobe freeing up even more space to fill as desired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The Orchards is an excellent development that is home to numerous happy buyers. There are still stunning homes available to purchase which offer great value for money and plenty of space. I would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to enquire before our last home is snapped up.”

Corby Glen is an excellent location to settle down in. It is surrounded by the stunning Lincolnshire countryside, as well as a host of amenities such as village pubs and shops, a library and an art gallery. The area is well served by schools with Corby Glen Primary School just minutes away from the development. It is also within easy reach of both Stamford and Bourne which have plenty of amenities and attractions for visitors to enjoy.