Last three homes at Lincolnshire now available through affordable scheme

Lincolnshire home seekers have a fresh chance to secure their dream rural property through an affordable scheme, with three homes now available through Rent to Buy in Kirton in Lindsey.

Platform Home Ownership has unveiled the final properties at the development named Tudor Reach, expertly-crafted by esteemed housebuilder Allison Homes.

This follows a successful Shared Ownership scheme at the development, with Platform helping to meet the demand for more affordable routes onto the property ladder in the county.

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, each home is equipped with contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and high energy efficiency, consolidating Platform’s support for a variety of home seekers including families, commuters, downsizers and other home seekers.

Just three plots remain at Tudor Reach, available through Rent to Buy.

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.*

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase.

The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Victoria Warrilow, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Tudor Reach is in a fantastic location, and it’s been great to support so many families and other home seekers in their journey towards their dream home.

“The previous phases have been very successful here, and with the merits of Rent to Buy making home ownership so accessible, we don’t expect the homes to be available for too long.

“Please get in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

*T&Cs apply.