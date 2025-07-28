Leading new homes provider celebrates successful Lincolnshire development in partnership with five-star housebuilder

All homes at Tudor Reach have been sold or let.

Platform Home Ownership is celebrating a successful partnership with esteemed housebuilder Allison Homes, after all the homes at its popular Tudor Reach development in Kirton-in-Lindsey were reserved.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Tudor Reach, located just off Station Road in the idyllic town, comprised a wide range of Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy homes at the development, which helped to meet the demand for more affordable routes onto the property ladder in the Lincolnshire area.

Built to the highest possible standard by the five-star housebuilder, all the two- and three-bedroom homes have now been sold or let, marking the second successful partnership between Platform and Allison Homes in recent months after all homes were sold in Laceby late last year.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

The affordable homes scheme allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright*.

Rent to Buy is a Government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate, while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.*

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Victoria Warrilow, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We are very proud of the affordable homes we have delivered at Tudor Reach. It has been wonderful seeing so many families and first-time buyers realise their dreams of homeownership with the help of our affordable schemes.

“For anyone who is still searching for an affordable home in the Lincolnshire area, we have a range of excellent homes available at our Handley Chase development in Sleaford, which are available with Rent to Buy and Shared Ownership.”

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The partnership with Platform Home Ownership at Tudor Reach has been a great success, and we are delighted that together we have been able to help so many people in the Lincolnshire area find their perfect home. We look forward to working with them again in the future.”

**T&Cs apply.

Platform currently has homes available through Rent to Buy at Handley Chase in Sleaford. For more information on Handley Chase, visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/handley-chase-sleaford